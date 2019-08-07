Man gets 6 months in wire thefts tied to Indiana, Illinois

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — One of two men charged in connection with a rash of copper wire thefts in northwestern Indiana and neighboring Illinois communities has been sentenced to 6 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Diquan Ray also was ordered Tuesday to pay more than $114,000 in restitution to Cook County, Illinois; Hammond, Indiana; East Chicago, Indiana; and South Holland, Illinois.

Ray and Jossean Echevarria earlier pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Echevarria is awaiting sentencing.

Police say the men were spotted in September coming out of the Cook County Forest Preserve in Calumet City, Illinois. They were arrested with a large amount of copper wire.

Thefts also were reported from decorative light poles in Hammond, light poles at East Chicago athletic fields and in other communities.