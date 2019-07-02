Man gets 70 years for beating 5-year-old stepson to death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating his 5-year-old stepson to death.

Prosecutors with the Adams County District Attorney's Office say 32-year-old Barney Savedra was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of Malachi Perkins.

Deputies called to an apartment April 8, 2018, found the boy unresponsive, and an autopsy showed he had a lacerated spleen, fractured ribs, lacerated lungs and a ruptured liver. His torso, arms and back also were covered in new and healing bruises.

Savedra had been caring for Malachi while the boy's mother was working. Siblings told investigators Savedra had repeatedly abused Malachi, and Judge Don Quick said the case is one of the most horrific he has seen.