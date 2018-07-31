Man gets additional homicide charge in crash that killed boy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of fleeing the scene of an Omaha crash that killed a 2-year-old boy faces a new charge: motor vehicle homicide.

Television station WOWT reports that 24-year-old Davionne Collier was in Douglas County Court on Tuesday, where the new charge was announced. Collier was originally charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident resulting in death, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension. Officials said Tuesday that evidence backed the new charge.

Police say Collier was driving a sport utility vehicle that collided with a car on May 28, fatally injuring 2-year-old Devon Morris and injuring three other people. Police say Collier and a passenger in his SUV walked away from the crash scene.

Collier's next court appearance is set for Aug. 30.

___

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com