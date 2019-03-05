Man gets life for kidnapping and abusing 4-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl who was abducted and driven to Alabama after a violent attack on her mother at her South Carolina home.

Media outlets report federal Judge David Norton called 37-year-old Thomas Evans a "soulless, sorry excuse for a human being" as he ordered him to serve three life sentences for his February 2018 crimes.

Prosecutors say Evans followed the mother and daughter to their Johns Island home, kidnapping the girl after attacking her mother. Authorities say the girl escaped in Riverside, Alabama, after a railroad crew spotted Evans asleep in his car.

Evans was arrested in Mississippi after a police chase.