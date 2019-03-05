Man gets life in murder of man killed in front of daughter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man during a home invasion robbery as the victim's young daughter looked on.

A Lehigh County jury found Waldemar Rivera guilty of murder, burglary, robbery and conspiracy in the August 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Jermaine Taylor. The 22-year-old Allentown man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 to 20 years.

Authorities say Rivera and another man entered the residence through a third-floor window, then let two other suspects in through the front door so they could all rob Taylor of money and drugs.

Taylor pulled his own handgun from a safe and fired a shot. Authorities say Rivera shot back, hitting Taylor four times.

Rivera admitted taking part in the robbery but denied firing the gun.

Taylor's daughter was in the room when the shooting occurred. She wasn't hurt.