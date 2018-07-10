Man gets life in prison in slayings of wife, her boyfriend

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who fatally shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Dominick Hursey of Owings Mills was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole for the April 2017 double homicide.

His estranged wife, Chinika, and her boyfriend, Steven Campbell, were found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom of the Randallstown home they shared. She had a protective order against her husband.

A jury convicted Hursey of two counts of first-degree murder in March.

In a statement, the State's Attorney for Baltimore County office says the couple's 4-year-old daughter was home at the time of the 2017 slayings. She was not injured in the attack, but was found outside the property without any shoes on.