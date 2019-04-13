Man gets life without parole in murders of woman, baby

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man convicted of strangling his estranged wife and suffocating her infant daughter has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in a maximum security prison without possibility of parole.

A Cumberland County judge also sentenced 37-year-old Ricardo Carrillo-Santiago on Friday to another 10 years for unlawful disposal of human remains.

Prosecutors said the Millville resident killed 34-year-old Neidy Ramirez and three-month old Genesis at her Vineland apartment in 2015 and disposed of their bodies at a Fairfield Township game preserve.

Ramirez had three children, including one fathered by the defendant. Carrillo-Santiago's attorney portrayed him as a devoted spouse pushed into a blind rage by taunts Ramirez made about his manhood.

Judge Robert Malestein called the case one of the most "shocking, gruesome, and troublesome" he had seen.