Man gets over 3 year-sentence for fentanyl trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking.

Court documents say Abelino Morales-Padilla, 38, of Manchester, conspired with others to distribute the drug. In 2018, a confidential informant informed police that he would be coming from Massachusetts to New Hampshire with a large quantity of fentanyl.

Police officers identified the car and stopped Morales-Padilla for traffic violations in Londonderry. Law enforcement officers later found approximately 424 grams of fentanyl inside the vehicle.

Morales-Padilla pleaded guilty in July. He was sentenced Friday.