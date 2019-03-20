Man gets over 5 years in prison for firearms possession

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition.

Nathaniel Carr had pleaded guilty to the charges in December. Authorities said the 25-year-old Carr is a previously convicted felon who is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Court documents said last August, a police officer saw a vehicle with expired temporary license plates driven by Carr in Concord. Police said when Carr opened his door, an officer saw a .22-caliber revolver in the pocket of the driver's door and a box of ammunition in front of the passenger seat.

Documents said while police executed a search warrant on Carr's home, they found ammunition, a pistol and a shotgun shell.