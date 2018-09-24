Man gets prison term for carjacking family, threatening teen

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — A man who threatened to kill a teenage girl during a carjacking at her family's home is now headed to prison.

The state attorney general's office says Ahmed Anthony received a 14-year sentence Monday. The 30-year-old Newark man had pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and kidnapping charges stemming from the November 2017 incident in Millburn.

Authorities said the family had just returned home from a Thanksgiving weekend vacation and was unloading luggage from an SUV when Anthony grabbed a 13-year-old girl from behind and threatened to kill her if her father didn't turn over the keys to the SUV. The father handed the keys to another man who had entered the driveway and that man drove off in the SUV.

Anthony, who was still holding the daughter, then demanded that the father get the keys to another SUV parked in the driveway. The father went into the house and got the keys, which he gave to Anthony, and the teen was released unharmed.

The girl and her father then went into the house, where the father retrieved a handgun. He went back outside and confronted Anthony, who was having trouble starting the SUV. The father pointed the gun at Anthony and ordered him to get onto the ground, but Anthony instead fled on foot and got in a minivan driven by another conspirator.