Man gets prison term for killing 2 on Arizona tribal land
Published 2:12 am, Tuesday, April 10, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting two people on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix.
Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Philip Anthony Osife was sentenced last Friday.
Osife had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.
Prosecutors say Osife shot one victim twice in the face and a second victim in the neck on March 23, 2017.
He then took the car of one victim and left the two dead persons near a canal bank.
A passing motorist found the victims two days later and called tribal police.
