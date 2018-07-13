Man gets probation after taking plea deal in arson case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of setting fire to a Sioux City house has been given probation.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 33-year-old Jesse Bigeagle pleaded guilty Thursday to an arson charge after prosecutors dropped charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He was given four years of probation and a suspended 10-year prison sentence.

Woodbury County District Court records say Bigeagle entered the home early on Sept. 19, went to the basement and started a fire there before leaving.

No injuries were reported. The records say Bigeagle had lived at the house.

