Man gets probation for raping assisted living center client

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years' supervised probation for raping a 40-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in 2016.

The Daily Town Talk reports 63-year-old Bernard Jones pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of cruelty to the infirm.

He had faced up to four years of hard labor if convicted of his initial charge of first-degree rape at his trial that was set to start this week. Jones also was ordered Monday to avoid all contact with the victim and the victim's family.

It's unclear why it took more than three years for the case to go to trial, why Jones took a plea deal at the last minute and how Jones was connected to the victim. The facility hasn't been publicly named.

___

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com