Man guilty of shooting 2 men, killing 1
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting one man and wounding another over a missing gun.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Joshua Simpson was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22.
Prosecutors say Simpson confronted 32-year-old Joanes Charlot Jr. and Larry Andre King III about a missing gun in 2016 when they tried to leave a Greenacres home. Simpson then shot both men, killing Charlot.
