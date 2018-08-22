Man in California subway stabbing eligible for death penalty

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, a photo of victim Nia Wilson, right, is displayed at a news conference as her father Ansar El Muhammad, left, and her mother Alicia Grayson listen during a news conference in San Francisco.

FILE - This file photo released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit shows John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges that could qualify a man for the death penalty if he's convicted of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at a train station in Northern California.

The East Bay Times reports that the Alameda County District Attorney's Office added the special-circumstances enhancement of "lying in wait" to the charges against John Cowell. He didn't enter a plea during the court hearing Wednesday.

Cowell is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Wilson last month as she changed trains at a subway station in Oakland. Cowell also is charged with attempted murder in the attack that wounded Wilson's sister.

The defendant's attorney, Brendon Woods, says he's deeply concerned that prosecutors will seek the death penalty "for someone that has severe, severe mental illness."