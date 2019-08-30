Man in filmed clash with Phoenix cops jailed over license

PHOENIX (AP) — A man whose family was seen on video surrounded by Phoenix police officers wielding guns and yelling profanities has been arrested.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 22-year-old Dravon Ames was booked into jail Thursday for driving on a suspended license.

DPS spokesman Raul Garcia says Ames was pulled over for going 85 mph (137 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) speed zone shortly after midnight.

He also was cited for speeding and seat belt and child passenger restraint violations.

Officers stopped Ames, fiancee Iesha Harper and their two young daughters in May over a shoplifting incident. A bystander's video of the confrontation surfaced a month later and immediately drew outrage.

The couple has since filed a $10 million claim against the city.