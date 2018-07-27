Man indicted on multiple charges in police cruiser theft

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who allegedly escaped from police by stealing a cruiser and then leading officers on a high-speed chase has been indicted on a dozen charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Tibbetts faces multiple charges, including escape and criminal speed, following his indictment from his actions on May 11.

Police in Dexter say he was put in the back seat of a police SUV with his hands restrained in handcuffs behind his back. They say he contorted himself through a small opening to the driver's seat and drove off.

The Morning Sentinel reports he was taken into custody following a crash. He suffered serious injuries.

Tibbetts is currently serving a 16-month sentence for violating probation at the Maine Correctional Institute in Windham. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.