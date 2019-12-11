Man jailed in New Orleans rapes faces charges in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man jailed in New Orleans in a series of rapes has been charged with three sexual assaults in Kansas City.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Meridy faces three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of armed criminal action and four counts of forcible rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in Missouri's Jackson County.

Charging documents indicate the crimes occurred on May 11, 14 and 20 of 2004 and involved three victims.

Prosecutors in Missouri previously linked the crimes to a single suspect and filed a criminal case naming "John Doe," who had been identified only by his DNA profile. Meridy's DNA was matched to the cases after he was arrested last year in New Orleans.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors named Meridy as the defendant in the three Missouri sexual assaults.

His DNA also has linked him to at least five sexual assaults in New Orleans. Police say one woman there was raped in an alley after getting off a bus, while another was assaulted after accepting a ride from Meridy.