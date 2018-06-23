Man killed after pointing BB gun at California officers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A man who pointed a BB gun at officers outside a Southern California police station was shot and killed by police.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday outside of a police station in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles.

Police say two officers were driving past the police station when they saw the suspect, who pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them.

At least one of the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, who died at the scene. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Investigators later determined the man was carrying a BB gun that looked similar to a .44 caliber handgun.

Police said an investigation remained ongoing Saturday.