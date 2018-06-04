Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a pizzeria worker fatally shot a man who threw a piece of concrete through the restaurant door.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officer found 31-year-old Ollice Upchurch dead of a gunshot wound about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police say Upchurch had thrown a large piece of concrete through the front door of a Papa John's restaurant in south St. Louis.

Police say a worker used his personal handgun to shoot Upchurch, who drove off but crashed into a traffic light and fire hydrant about three blocks away.

Upchurch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old man who shot Upchurch has not been charged and the case remains under investigation.

