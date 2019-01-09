Man killed in Boston shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Police say one man has been killed in a shooting in Boston.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city's Roxbury neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a vehicle that was struck by bullets at the scene and later found a man believed to be in his late 20s suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the man may have been shot while inside the vehicle and then tried to flee the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.