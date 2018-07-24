Man killed in head-on crash while attempting to evade police

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man police say was killed when he crashed head-on into another vehicle while attempting to flee from officers near Pittsburgh.

The Westmoreland County coroner's office identified the man killed in the c rash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday as 37-year-old Jack Bierer Jr. of Greensburg.

Greensburg police told the Tribune-Review that they were investigating suspected drug activity in the area when they spotted the car and the chase began. They said they had been pursuing the car for about four miles when it headed north in the southbound lanes of Route 66 and collided with a sport utility vehicle. The SUV driver was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

State police are investigating the crash.