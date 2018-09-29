Man killed in hit-and-run on highway in western New Mexico

QUEMADO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say 57-year-old man is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in a rural area of western New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police says Joseph Wayne Stewart of Veguita was struck by a westbound vehicle on U.S. 60 early Thursday morning about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the Arizona-New Mexico line.

According to the State Police, Stewart stopped his vehicle on the side of the highway, got out and was standing in the middle of the westbound lane when he was struck.

The State Police says evidence suggests that the hit-and-run vehicle was a tractor-trailer rig and that alcohol apparently was a factor of why Stewart was in the traffic lane on a dark and unlit section of the highway.