Man killed in shooting at a south-central Montana trailhead

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Carbon County officials are investigating a shooting at a trailhead in south-central Montana that left one man dead, Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. about 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of Red Lodge at a spot that is frequently used for hiking access, McQuillan told The Billings Gazette.

Four men were in the area and a man in his 40's was shot and killed, McQuillan said. The other three called 911 and are cooperating with the investigation. No one has been taken into custody.

“We're still investigating the events leading up to" the shooting, McQuillan said.

The man's name was being withheld until his family could be notified.