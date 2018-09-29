Man killed in what police say was plot to steal his house

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma couple was arrested in connection with the bludgeoning death of a man in an alleged plan to move into the man's home.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that Jeremy Shaw and Lorena Shaw were arrested this week in the death of 67-year-old Steven Morphis.

Jeremy Shaw was booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide, burglary and arson. Lorena Shaw was booked on investigation of rendering criminal assistance, burglary and arson, jail records show.

The probable cause statement says Jeremy Shaw came across the Morphis property when he was looking for a new place to live. The statement says on Sept. 19, Shaw knocked on the man's door, pepper-sprayed him and bludgeoned him.

The probable-cause statement says Morphis' body was found in a shed on his property.

It wasn't immediately known if the Shaws had attorneys.

