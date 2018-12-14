Man killed, missed meeting his son born next day

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A man shot and killed in the Mississippi Delta this week never got to meet his son born the next day.

Clarksdale police tell WHBQ-TV that 31-year-old Kevin Robinson was shot at a "known drug house" that's been the subject of previous police activity.

Marion Robinson says she last spoke to her son Monday, saying he was talking about buying Christmas presents for his five children and moving out of Clarksdale.

Police have said they detained a suspect in the killing. No formal charges had been announced as of Thursday.

It's the 12th homicide so far this year in Clarksdale.

Violence in Clarksdale has sparked public concern this year and Police Chief Sandra Williams said her department is getting patrol help from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Department.