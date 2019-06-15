Man killed, trooper injured in shooting at Fairbanks home

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Troopers say a man is dead and a trooper was injured after a shooting in a Fairbanks home, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports .

Col. Barry Wilson, director of the State Troopers, tells the newspaper that Shawn Ray Wilson, 48, of Fairbanks pulled out a weapon as troopers attempted to take him into custody about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Wilson says the troopers were trying to serve a search warrant and a $100,000 arrest warrant on charges of forgery and theft.

Wilson adds: "As troopers attempted to take Mr. Wilson into custody, he pulled a weapon and shot at and hit a trooper attempting to use less than lethal means of force on Mr. Wilson."

Wilson says a second trooper shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says the injured trooper was treated for his injuries at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com