Man linked to cold case by job application gets life

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 1998 slaying after his fingerprints submitted for an employment background check connected him to the case.

News outlets report 51-year-old Todd Barket was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Officials say 68-year-old Sondra Better was working at Lu Shay's Consignment Store in Delray Beach in August 1998 when she was stabbed and beaten to death.

Police say Barket's fingerprints in January were matched to evidence police submitted to a national database decades ago. State law enforcement then began monitoring Barket and obtained his DNA, which matched evidence from the crime scene.

Barket testified that he robbed the store but denied attacking Better.