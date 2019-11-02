Man loses bid to reduce 120-year child molestation sentence

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man who molested children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school has lost his initial bid for a sentence reduction.

Twenty-year-old Michael Begin of Jeffersonville received a 120-year sentence in April after pleading guilty to molesting 20 children.

The News and Tribune reports Begin's attorneys sought to have his sentence cut to 60 years and served in a combination of prison time, community corrections and probation.

They argued that his 120-year sentence was essentially a life sentence for a man with no prior criminal record facing non-homicide charges.

But the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected that request Wednesday, citing the nature of Begin's crimes.

Begin's attorney Tom Lowe says the ruling is disappointing and they will likely "seek transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court."

