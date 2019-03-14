Man pleads guilty in fatal motorcycle crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has changed his plea in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 42-year-old Jeffrey Fisk Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter while driving under the influence in the 2016 crash in Rehoboth that killed 62-year-old Anthony Kishfy, of Seekonk.

Prosecutors say Fisk's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Authorities say the Rehoboth man swerved his pickup truck into Kishfy's lane, striking the motorcyclist head-on.

Kishfy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say Kishfy was a cancer survivor and had just retired before the crash.

Fisk is facing up to eight years in prison at sentencing scheduled for April 12.