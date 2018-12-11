Man pleads guilty to Missoula casino robbery last April

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 56-year-old Montana man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Missoula casino and shooting at someone who followed him after the robbery last April.

Stephen Antill, of Missoula, last week signed a plea agreement with Missoula County prosecutors and entered guilty pleas on attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.

The Missoulian reports the plea agreement recommends Antill be sentenced to 40 years per charge, with 10 years suspended on each charge, to be served concurrently. A criminal endangerment charge would be dismissed.

Charging documents say Antill entered the Nickel Ante Casino on April 13 wearing a black ski mask and wielding a gun. He shot several times at a man who followed him out but didn't hit him.

Antill's sentencing is set for Jan. 15 in Missoula County District Court.

