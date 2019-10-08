Man pleads guilty to child porn charge for messaging minor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say engaged in sexually explicit communications with a 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Brian Gregan, of Windsor Locks, waived his right to indictment and pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Gregan knew the boy was underage.

Prosecutors say Gregan began communicating in 2017 with the boy through a messaging app, and engaged in sexually explicit communications during which the boy sent sexually explicit pictures and video of himself.

The boy's parents found the interactions on his iPad.

Gregan faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 2.

He remains free on $50,000 bond with monitoring.