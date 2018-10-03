Man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was found with children's underwear and a child-like sex doll in his home has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

James Stoddard entered his plea in federal court Monday. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison due to a previous conviction.

Court records show federal agents searched the 38-year-old Stoddard's Worcester home in April after Google tipped them off about child pornography being uploaded.

Stoddard climbed a tree as agents went through his home, and he called police and threatened to jump unless he would not be criminally charged.

Authorities say he eventually climbed down and was taken into custody.

His sentencing is scheduled for January.