Man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking charge

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to a fentanyl trafficking charge.

Court documents say 28-year-old Yerfinson Gomez, of Lawrence, was identified in January as a member of a group distributing the drug. In March, Gomez met an undercover officer in Methuen, Massachusetts, and sold him 60 grams of fentanyl. A similar transaction happened about a week later.

Prosecutors said a week after that, Gomez provided a runner with at least 120 grams of fentanyl, some of which was sold to an undercover officer in Manchester, New Hampshire. The runner delivered the cash from the sale to Gomez in Methuen, and Gomez gave the runner some fentanyl as payment. Gomez was arrested shortly afterward.

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.