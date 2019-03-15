Man pleads guilty to killing homeless Alabama man last year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the beating death of a homeless Alabama man last year.

Al.com reported 31-year-old Michael Christian Stoltzfus has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Shaun Boldin of Huntsville.

Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann will sentence Stoltzfus on May 2.

Stoltzfus had been charged with murder along with James Michael Romans. When Stoltzfus agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge, prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Romans.

Boldin was found dead Feb. 14, 2018, in a vacant apartment in Huntsville.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Barnette said the victim and the two suspects were illegally living in the vacant apartment.

The prosecutor said the men had been drinking when an argument became physical.

Barnett said it's unclear what prompted the fight.

Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville