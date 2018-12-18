Man pleads guilty to sending fake emails from police, others

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Maine says a man pleaded guilty to sending false, threatening emails that appeared to be from police.

The Portsmouth Herald reports U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said Monday 23-year-old Austin Santoro, of York, Maine, pleaded guilty.

Santoro was accused of sending emails that appeared to be from the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police chief to female department members, containing threats of rape at gunpoint.

Other emails went to the York and Kittery police departments. Others involved Boston University, York County Community College, the town of York and the York School Department.

Police determined the emails were sent from a Czech-based electronic service.

Santoro had informed the court he was planning an insanity defense. Five weeks ago, a psychiatric report was submitted to the U.S. District Court of Maine under seal.

