Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to vandalizing the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

A news release from the park service on Tuesday says 39-year-old Jamie Lester Underwood of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to vandalizing the lighthouse's original bronze door last year.

Park service rangers sought help through a Facebook post to solve the crime, and they received a tip and determined that during his visit to the lighthouse last year, Underwood used a pocket knife to etch the letters "SEF" into the bronze door.

A federal judge ordered Underwood to pay $1,922 in restitution for repairs and placed him on one year of probation.

Underwood entered his plea on July 8.

The lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is designated as a National Historic Landmark.