Man pleads in drug raid that sent officers to hospital

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to federal drug possession and conspiracy to distribute charges following a raid at his home that authorities said resulted in a drug exposure that sent numerous police officers to a hospital.

Forty-year-old Anthony Lozito was arrested in August 2017 during a raid in which officials said a table holding a chemical variant of fentanyl, also known as a fentanyl analog, was overturned and the substance went airborne.

Eighteen Pittsburgh SWAT officers were taken to a hospital for treatment after experiencing dizziness and numbness. Lozito and three other people were arrested.

Authorities said they found large amounts of drugs and packaging paraphernalia at Lozito's home. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21 after entering guilty pleas Monday in federal court.