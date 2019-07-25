Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death of 9-year-old

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana man charged with the hit-and-run death of a 9-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

Joseph McNamara of Hamilton is charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of the July 7 crash that killed Robert Anthony Leonardi as he crossed the road on his scooter.

Prosecutors said he was speeding at the time of the crash.

McNamara, who is 59, is also charged three counts of criminal endangerment, drug possession and tampering with evidence. He entered his pleas before District Judge Jennifer Lint in Hamilton on Thursday.

He remains jailed with his bail set at $500,000. A bail hearing is scheduled for next week.