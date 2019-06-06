Man pleads not guilty to federal kidnapping charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in Sioux City.

Michael Marshal-Limoges entered the plea Tuesday to charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon. His trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 5.

He'd already pleaded not guilty to state charges in the case. They've been dropped in favor of the federal prosecution.

State court documents say he was driving behind the girl and a 9-year-old boy on March 22 and then stopped. Police say Marshall-Limoges got out, grabbed the girl and put her in his car. The girl managed to escape, and he drove away.

Police say license plate numbers from a witness led investigators to Marshall-Limoges. The court documents say he told officers that he tried to kidnap the girl so he could alleviate his anger by hurting other people.