Man pleads not guilty to murder charge

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Lane County grand jury has indicted a suspect in the alleged murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was found in Eugene last October.

The Register-Guard reports that Christopher Nelson pleaded not guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to a murder charge filed in connection with the death of Christopher Stanghellini.

A grand jury returned an indictment in the case on April 26.

Investigators found Stanghellini's body underneath an overpass and believe he was killed Oct. 17 or 18, according to court records.

Police didn't immediately identify a suspect in Stanghellini's death, but did arrest Nelson after he allegedly used a rock to assault a 54-year-old man on Oct. 20 at the Eugene Mission.

Police on Friday announced that Nelson also is believed to be the person who assaulted a man on Oct. 16 at a 7-Eleven in Eugene.

