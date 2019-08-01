Man rejects plea deal in wife's shooting death

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man who authorities say shot his wife while cleaning his gun has rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to five years of probation.

The Post-Star reports that Eric Rosenbrock pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter for the shooting of 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock.

The charge alleges 35-year-old Rosenbrock didn't intentionally kill his wife at their Corinth home on Nov. 15, but acted recklessly in causing her death.

His attorney, David Taffany, told the judge, "We feel we're not guilty of anything."

Rosenbrock's former attorney said earlier this year that part of the defense investigation would focus on whether the gun malfunctioned.

A trial is set for Jan. 6 if no plea deal is reached.

Rosenbrock faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.