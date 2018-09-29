https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-s-death-19-years-after-Chicago-shooting-ruled-13268206.php
Man's death 19 years after Chicago shooting ruled homicide
CHICAGO (AP) — A man's death more than 19 years after he was shot on Chicago's South Side has been ruled a homicide.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reports that 40-year-old Antonio Terrell Creamer died Sept. 20 in hospice care due to complications of a "remote gunshot wound involving the spine."
The Chicago Tribune reports the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.
The medical examiner's office says Creamer was shot on Aug. 24, 1999, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
