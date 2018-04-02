Man's death in Springfield investigated as homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found inside a car in a Springfield neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the man was found Sunday afternoon. Police say he had injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Mark Foos says no arrests have been made. Police didn't immediately release any more information about the man.

