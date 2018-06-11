Man says he beat mother, burned her body in fire pit

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his mother has told police horrific details about her death.

Police records released Monday during the Meriden Superior Court arraignment of 34-year-old Kyle Tucker say he told police he bashed his mother's head with a baseball bat and then burned her body in a fire pit for eight hours.

He is being held on $5 million bail until a June 19 court appearance.

Police say 60-year-old Donna Tucker, of Hamden, was reported missing Friday by her sister.

Kyle Tucker was charged with murder Saturday.

Police say they found what they believe to be the remains of Donna Tucker in a fire pit. They say Tucker thought his mother was trying to poison him.

An attorney for Tucker has not been identified.