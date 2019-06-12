Man sentenced for driving drunk, killing 2 Warm Springs men

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man will spend nearly six years in prison for driving drunk, speeding along a dark road at night without headlights and striking and killing two young men on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a plea deal, Harold Blackwolf Jr. will spend the time in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 28, 2017, crash and one count of illegally possessing a gun.

Warm Springs' public safety general manager Carmen Smith says 25-year-old Nathan Youngman and 22-year-old Eric Boise were killed in the crash.

In court, Blackwolf apologized and promised to spend time in prison working to become a better, sober person.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Maloney says Blackwolf had been drinking at a friend's home earlier that night and left the scene afterward, ditching his car and fleeing.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com