Man sentenced for racist attack on man at Longview bar

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a racist attack on a black man at a Longview bar.

The Daily News reports 33-year-old Jeremy Campbell was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to malicious harassment and to having methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Campbell was arrested in October for beating the man and calling him the N-word. He also was initially charged with assault but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

In his guilty plea Campbell wrote that he intentionally punched the man in the face and that the man was knocked unconscious.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com