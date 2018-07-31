Man sentenced for stealing unmarked Casa Grande police car

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for trying to steal an unmarked Casa Grande police vehicle.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Nathan Lyme was found guilty in the vehicle theft earlier this year.

Police say they use unmarked vehicles to find potential car thieves.

Court documents say a tracker inside the vehicle alerted police of the theft last February.

Police say a second car tried to block officers from reaching the city-owned car.

Lyme was sentenced Monday to 11.25 years with the Arizona Department of Corrections.

After he completes his sentence, Lyme will serve another six years for a separate DUI offense.

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.