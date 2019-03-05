Man sentenced in carjacking, pharmacy robbery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The last of three New Mexico men charged for their roles in a carjacking and pharmacy robbery in Wyoming has been sentenced.

KGAB-AM reports Antoine Mitchell was sentenced on Monday to 35 years in prison.

Mitchell and his co-defendants, Moses D. Dickens III and Christopher Dominguez, were indicted in Wyoming in May 2017.

The three men kidnapped a woman at gunpoint on Oct. 6, 2016, in Wheatland and dropped her at a remote location before driving her SUV and their own car to a Cheyenne pharmacy.

There, they fired shots and demanded painkillers.

The men were arrested on Dec. 3, 2016, in Raton, New Mexico, after robbing another pharmacy and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Dickens was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Dominguez to 28 years as part of plea agreements.

