Man sentenced in fatal wreck that led to tougher penalties

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A man who ran a red light has been sentenced to the maximum 30 days in jail and put on probation for a year for causing a wreck that killed a woman whose death led to tougher penalties for some traffic offenses.

A Chandler Municipal Court judge on Tuesday sentenced William Epperlein in the Nov. 12, 2016, wreck that killed Pamela Hesselbacher and injured her two children.

Epperlein said he didn't see the red light. He had a previous DUI conviction and was driving with a suspended license when the fatal crash occurred.

Hesselbacher's mother successfully lobbied the Legislature last year to enact tougher penalties for causing a serious wreck while driving on a suspended license.

The legislation was known as "Pam's law."